Alex Killorn News: Earns pair of assists

Killorn notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Killorn has six goals and two assists over 13 games in March. This effort featured his first helper since Feb. 4 and his first multi-point performance since Feb. 2. The 35-year-old remains in a top-six role and has produced 32 points, 119 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-6 rating through 71 appearances this season.