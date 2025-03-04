Alex Killorn News: Ends goal drought

Killorn scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Killorn snapped a seven-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The 35-year-old forward has routinely seen top-six minutes this season, but his offense has been mostly inconsistent. He's at 12 goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-7 rating over 60 appearances. It's well under what he did last year (36 points in 63 outings), so Killorn is only reach an option to fantasy managers in deeper formats.