Alex Killorn News: Ends goal drought
Killorn scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
Killorn snapped a seven-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The 35-year-old forward has routinely seen top-six minutes this season, but his offense has been mostly inconsistent. He's at 12 goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-7 rating over 60 appearances. It's well under what he did last year (36 points in 63 outings), so Killorn is only reach an option to fantasy managers in deeper formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now