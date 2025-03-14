Fantasy Hockey
Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Finds twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Killorn scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Killorn scored for the second game in a row and the fourth time over four contests in March. The 35-year-old's tally Friday at 11:20 of the third period was the game-winning goal, his fifth such goal this season. Killorn is up to 15 tallies, 28 points, 108 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-5 rating across 66 appearances this season.

