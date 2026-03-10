Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:22pm

Killorn scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Killorn snapped a five-game point drought with this performance. The 36-year-old has moved to the third line recently, but he still plays a key all-around role for the Ducks as one of the team's reliable veteran forwards. He's up to nine goals, 22 points, 117 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 64 appearances. Killorn may have some value in deep fantasy formats, but he doesn't do enough to help in standard formats most of the time.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
