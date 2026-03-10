Alex Killorn News: Goal, assist in win
Killorn scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Killorn snapped a five-game point drought with this performance. The 36-year-old has moved to the third line recently, but he still plays a key all-around role for the Ducks as one of the team's reliable veteran forwards. He's up to nine goals, 22 points, 117 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 64 appearances. Killorn may have some value in deep fantasy formats, but he doesn't do enough to help in standard formats most of the time.
