Alex Killorn News: Knocks in goal
Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Killorn has four points over his last three games. He redirected in a Pavel Mintyukov shot for the Ducks' second goal in Friday's loss. Killorn is up to 15 points, 48 shots on net, 28 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 31 outings this season. He's been a fairly reliable forward on the ice, but his offense is just okay overall, so his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.
