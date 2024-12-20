Fantasy Hockey
Alex Killorn

Alex Killorn News: Knocks in goal

RotoWire Staff

December 20, 2024

Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Killorn has four points over his last three games. He redirected in a Pavel Mintyukov shot for the Ducks' second goal in Friday's loss. Killorn is up to 15 points, 48 shots on net, 28 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 31 outings this season. He's been a fairly reliable forward on the ice, but his offense is just okay overall, so his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
