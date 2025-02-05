Alex Killorn News: Logs assist Tuesday

Killorn notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Killorn has picked up the pace on offense with three goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 35-year-old forward helped out on Trevor Zegras' tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Killorn is up to 24 points, 84 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 53 appearances this season. He continues to work in a top-six role alongside Zegras and Leo Carlsson.