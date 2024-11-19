Alex Killorn News: One of each in win

Killorn scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Killorn picked up an assist for the fourth straight game, and he also snapped a seven-game goal drought with the equalizer at 5:10 of the third period. The 35-year-old forward hadn't recorded a multi-point effort this season prior to Tuesday. He's now at three goals, five helpers, 26 shots on net, 20 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances.