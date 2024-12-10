Alex Killorn News: Picks up assist Monday

Killorn notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Killorn snapped a four-game slump when he set up Troy Terry's second-period tally. The recent drought was a bit of a backslide for Killorn, who had found his way on offense in the middle of November. The veteran forward is up to 11 points, 43 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 appearances this season.