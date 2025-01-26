Alex Killorn News: Pockets assist Saturday

Killorn managed an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Killorn has three points over his last two contests, matching his output from the previous 16 games. Despite the inconsistent offense, he remains in a top-six forward as a veteran presence on a young team. The 35-year-old has 21 points, 78 shots on net, 47 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 49 outings.