Alex Killorn News: Pots goal in loss

Killorn scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Killorn got the Ducks on the board in the second period, just over a minute after Alex Kerfoot put Utah up 2-0. The 35-year-old Killorn has scored three times on 15 shots over his last six contests, but he has a minus-1 rating in that span. For the season, the veteran forward is up to 14 goals, 27 points, 105 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-4 rating across 65 appearances in a top-six role.