Alex Killorn News: Provides helper in Sunday's win

Killorn notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Killorn has a helper in two of three games in January, going plus-4 with four hits in that span. The 35-year-old was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team for the first time in three games since he left the Lightning. Killorn is at 17 points, 57 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances. He's filled more of a complementary role in the Ducks' top six, so don't expect him to get much more than 35-40 points.