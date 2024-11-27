Alex Killorn News: Racks up pair of points

Killorn scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Killorn and Trevor Zegras assisted on each other's goals in the game, showing some chemistry on the top line together. For Killorn, he has two goals and five assists over his last seven outings to shake off a slow start to the season. The 35-year-old forward is up to 10 points, 32 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating across 21 appearances, primarily in a top-six role with time on the second power-play unit.