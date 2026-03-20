Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Racks up three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Killorn scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

His goal was the game-winner, and one of Killorn's helpers came on a shorthanded tally by Ryan Poehling. Over the last six games, Killorn has three goals and three assists. The 36-year-old continues to offer veteran leadership while playing in a top-six role for the young Ducks. He's up to 11 goals, 15 helpers, 129 shots on net, 56 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 69 appearances this season.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
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