Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Racks up three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Killorn scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

All three points came on special teams. KIllorn set up Cutter Gauthier on the power play in the first period and scored on the man advantage in the second before feeding Ryan Poehling for a shortie later in the middle frame. This was Killorn's first multi-point effort since March 20 versus the Mammoth. The veteran forward had 33 points over 82 regular-season games this year, a slight dip from 37 points in 82 outings the year before. He's an experienced postseason player, having earned 37 goals, 77 points and two Stanley Cup championships over 140 playoff appearances across nine different runs prior to this one.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
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