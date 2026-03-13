Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Scores again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Killorn scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Killorn scored late in the third period, but it was too late to matter. The veteran forward has three points over his last two outings. The goal was his 10th of the season, and he's added 13 assists, 120 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 PIM and 25 blocked shots across 65 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Killorn
