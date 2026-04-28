Alex Killorn News: Scores lone goal in loss

Killorn scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Killorn is up to three goals, three assists, four power-play points, 13 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating over five playoff contests. The 36-year-old has been consistent so far -- he was only held off the scoresheet in Game 1. Killorn should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, making him a solid option for DFS as long as the Ducks' postseason run is going.