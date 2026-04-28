Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Scores lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Killorn scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Killorn is up to three goals, three assists, four power-play points, 13 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating over five playoff contests. The 36-year-old has been consistent so far -- he was only held off the scoresheet in Game 1. Killorn should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, making him a solid option for DFS as long as the Ducks' postseason run is going.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Killorn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Killorn See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
28 days ago