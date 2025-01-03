Alex Killorn News: Snags assist in win

Killorn produced an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Killorn snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on Leo Carlsson's first-period tally. The 35-year-old Killorn has not gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since his four-game point streak from Nov. 13-19. He's now at seven goals, nine assists, 55 shots on net, 36 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 37 appearances in a top-six role.