Alex Killorn News: Tallies again Friday

Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Killorn brought the Ducks within a goal with 43 seconds left in the third period. They nearly had an equalizer, but it crossed the line after time expired. This was Killorn's second goal in three games after he went six contests without a point. The 35-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 26 points, 97 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-6 rating over 62 appearances this season.