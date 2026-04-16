Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Three points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Killorn notched a goal Thursday in a 5-4 win over Nashville.

Killorn has been a sturdy middle-six performer for the Ducks this season. He has three points, including two goals, in his last four games, and he finished the season with 33 points, including 15 goals, in 82 games. Killorn's two Stanley Cup rings from his time with the Lightning will surely be a focal point for the young Ducks as they enter their first postseason since 2018.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Killorn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Killorn See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
48 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
74 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
77 days ago