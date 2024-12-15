Alex Killorn News: Three points including OT winner

Killorn scored two goals, one the game-winner in overtime, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran forward had a hand in each of Anaheim's final three tallies, capping his big night with a breakaway in OT that he tucked in off the post. The three points were a season high for Killorn, who had managed just one point (an assist) over his prior seven contests, and on the season he's accumulated six goals and 14 points in 29 games.