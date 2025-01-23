Alex Killorn News: Two tallies in win
Killorn scored twice on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Killorn's first-period tally was the game-winner, and he added an empty-netter in the third. The 35-year-old forward has been held off the scoresheet in the previous seventh contests while going minus-5 in that span. He's maintained a steady top-six role this season, racking up 10 goals, 20 points, 77 shots on net, 46 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 48 appearances. That's down from last year's level of production when he had 36 points over 63 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now