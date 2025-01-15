Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Laferriere has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an upper-body injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his injury. Whether he'll be able to return Saturday against Seattle remains to be seen, but Samuel Helenius is a candidate to enter the lineup Thursday after he was recalled Wednesday.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now