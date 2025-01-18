Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere Injury: Return not imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Laferriere (upper body) skated Saturday but is still "a ways off" from returning, coach Jim Hiller told Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Laferriere will miss his second straight game when the Kings face Seattle on Saturday, and he'll probably be absent for additional games beyond that. He has 13 goals and 26 points in 41 appearances in 2024-25. Akil Thomas might draw into the lineup Saturday.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now