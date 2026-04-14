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Alex Laferriere News: Closes out scoring Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:16am

Laferriere scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Laferriere assisted on Trevor Moore's second-period goal, a tally that gave the Kings a 3-0 lead midway through the game. The Kraken mounted a third-period comeback and were just one goal away from tying the game, but Laferriere closed out the scoring with two seconds left with an empty-netter on the power play. Laferriere has been playing well in recent weeks with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over his last 14 appearances. He has 41 points on the season, and with two games left on the schedule, he could set a new career-high mark in points if he continues to deliver on offense. He's one point shy of matching the career-high 42-point output he delivered in the 2024-25 regular season.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
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