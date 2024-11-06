Alex Laferriere News: Collects pair of assists

Laferriere registered two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Laferriere set up Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala for goals 4:25 apart in the second period to give the Kings a 2-1 lead. Fiala's goal came on the power play, giving Laferriere his second power-play point in three games. The 23-year-old Laferriere is up to eight goals, five helpers, 33 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating through 14 contests. While he's still shooting 24.2 percent, a number all but certain to come down over time, the winger has emerged as a contributor for points, shots and hits in fantasy.