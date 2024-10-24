Alex Laferriere News: Contributes two assists in win

Laferriere registered two assists, two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Laferriere set up both of Warren Foegele's tallies in this contest. The 22-year-old Laferriere began the season on the top line, but he's looked better in a third line role. Overall, the winger has four goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 17 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through eight appearances. He's an option for fantasy managers who need help in points, shots or hits, and he's also seeing time on the top power-play unit, though he's yet to cash in with the man advantage.