Alex Laferriere News: Gets look at center

Laferriere scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

The Kings were missing Anze Kopitar (rest) and Quinton Byfield (upper body) for this contest, so Laferriere moved over to center. He did fine, winning 10 of 21 faceoffs while adding a goal late in the second period. The natural winger has three goals and four assists over his last six outings. Overall, the 23-year-old has produced 19 goals, 42 points, 190 shots on net, 124 hits and a plus-23 rating over 76 appearances as a middle-six power forward in his second NHL campaign.