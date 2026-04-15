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Alex Laferriere News: Goal, assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Laferriere scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Laferriere has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last two games. Going back to March 16, the 24-year-old has earned five goals, nine assists, 45 shots on net and 59 hits over his last 15 contests. The late-season surge has Laferriere up to a career-high 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) with 207 shots, 254 hits and a plus-3 rating over 81 appearances. He's been effective in a second-line role lately and could be an interesting option in DFS formats during the Kings' playoff run.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
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