Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere News: Helps out on both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Laferriere registered two assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Laferriere has done alright with three helpers (two on the power play), 14 shots, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating over three contests in this first-round series. That gives him involvement in three of the Kings' four goals. This is his third taste of postseason action -- he logged five points across 11 games over each of the last two playoff runs, though Laferriere is on the verge of going 0-for-3 in getting out of the first round in his young career.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
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