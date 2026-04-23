Alex Laferriere News: Helps out on both goals in loss
Laferriere registered two assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Laferriere has done alright with three helpers (two on the power play), 14 shots, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating over three contests in this first-round series. That gives him involvement in three of the Kings' four goals. This is his third taste of postseason action -- he logged five points across 11 games over each of the last two playoff runs, though Laferriere is on the verge of going 0-for-3 in getting out of the first round in his young career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Laferriere See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet9 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Laferriere See More