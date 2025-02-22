Fantasy Hockey
Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere News: Nets go-ahead tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Laferriere scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Laferriere's goal at 16:10 of the second period gave the Kings the lead for the first time in the game. The 23-year-old winger has two goals and a helper over five outings in February and continues to make a decent impact from a third-line role. For the season, he's up to 15 goals, 31 points, 122 shots on net 85 hits and a plus-16 rating over 50 appearances. There's been no sophomore slump for Laferriere, who blends scoring and physicality into a fantasy-friendly level of production in a balanced team offense.

