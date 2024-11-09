Alex Laferriere News: Nets goal in win

Laferriere scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Laferriere has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, posting five goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger provided an insurance tally in the third period Saturday, tipping in a Joel Edmundson attempt. Laferriere is up to nine goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-10 rating through 16 appearances. He's three goals and eight points shy of matching his rookie-year production from 81 regular-season outings in 2023-24.