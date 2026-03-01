Alex Laferriere News: Pots goal Saturday

Laferriere scored a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Laferriere broke the deadlock for the Kings with a wrister midway through the second period. That goal not only set the tone for the Kings in a closed-knit game, but it also snapped Laferriere's six-game point drought. The 24-year-old, playing in his third season in the NHL, has racked up 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 59 games in 2025-26. He's 15 points shy of matching his career-best mark of 42 points, established in 2024-25, with 23 games left in the regular season.