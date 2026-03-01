Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere News: Pots goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Laferriere scored a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Laferriere broke the deadlock for the Kings with a wrister midway through the second period. That goal not only set the tone for the Kings in a closed-knit game, but it also snapped Laferriere's six-game point drought. The 24-year-old, playing in his third season in the NHL, has racked up 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 59 games in 2025-26. He's 15 points shy of matching his career-best mark of 42 points, established in 2024-25, with 23 games left in the regular season.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Laferriere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Laferriere See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
44 days ago