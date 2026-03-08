Alex Laferriere News: Pots goal Saturday

Laferriere scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Laferriere has been inconsistent with his scoring numbers, but he seems to be turning things around of late. The 24-year-old has scored in three of the Kings' last four games, a span in which he's tallied 17 shots and 15 hits as well. Laferriere has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 62 games this season.