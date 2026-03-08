Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere News: Pots goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Laferriere scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Laferriere has been inconsistent with his scoring numbers, but he seems to be turning things around of late. The 24-year-old has scored in three of the Kings' last four games, a span in which he's tallied 17 shots and 15 hits as well. Laferriere has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 62 games this season.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
