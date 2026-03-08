Alex Laferriere News: Pots goal Saturday
Laferriere scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Laferriere has been inconsistent with his scoring numbers, but he seems to be turning things around of late. The 24-year-old has scored in three of the Kings' last four games, a span in which he's tallied 17 shots and 15 hits as well. Laferriere has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 62 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Laferriere See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7Yesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Laferriere See More