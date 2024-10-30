Fantasy Hockey
Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere News: Scores again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Laferriere scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Laferriere has goals in back-to-back contests and is up to six tallies and nine points through 11 games overall. The 23-year-old winger put the Kings ahead 3-0 midway through the second period Wednesday. Laferriere has added 26 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-9 rating while mainly playing in a middle-six role this season.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
