Alex Laferriere News: Set to play Tuesday

Laferriere (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Jets, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere was officially a game-time decision, but he was able to get through warmups without an issue. The 23-year-old will resume his third-line role after a one-game absence. Defenseman Jacob Moverare will be scratched to accommodate Laferriere's return.