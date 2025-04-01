Fantasy Hockey
Alex Laferriere News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Laferriere (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Jets, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere was officially a game-time decision, but he was able to get through warmups without an issue. The 23-year-old will resume his third-line role after a one-game absence. Defenseman Jacob Moverare will be scratched to accommodate Laferriere's return.

