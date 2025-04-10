Alex Laferriere News: Tallies in big win

Laferriere scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Laferriere has a goal and two assists during his active three-game point streak. The 23-year-old is seeing time in a third-line role and continues to be a decent source of depth scoring and physical play. He's at 17 goals, 38 points, 179 shots on net, 118 hits, 42 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 73 outings this season.