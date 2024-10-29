Fantasy Hockey
Alex Laferriere News: Tallies in loss

Published on October 29, 2024

Laferriere scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Laferriere has been pretty good this season, though this was his first goal in four games. The 23-year-old winger has five tallies, three assists, 23 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-8 rating over 10 appearances. He's moved around the lineup with some frequency, occasionally working on the top line, though he was on the third line Tuesday. With those variations in role, Laferriere has some risk, but he's looking like an effective power winger for fantasy.

