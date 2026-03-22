Alex Laferriere News: Tallies in overtime loss
Laferriere scored a goal and added six hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Laferriere has two goals and three assists, as well as nine shots on net and 20 hits, over his last four outings. That's what the 24-year-old can do at his best -- steady offense with a physical edge. He's up to 18 goals, 34 points, 171 shots on net, 215 hits and a minus-1 rating over 70 appearances this season.
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