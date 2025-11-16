Laferriere found the back of the net just over nine minutes into Saturday's contest, with his goal standing as the lone tally and game winner. The 24-year-old winger is up to five goals, 10 points and 40 shots on target across 19 games this season. After Laferriere's third season got off to a cold start with no points in six games, he has been relatively consistent with nearly a point per contest since. He is a solid play in deep fantasy leagues as he looks to break the 45-point mark for the first time in his young career.