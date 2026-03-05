Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Laferriere scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Laferriere has two goals over his last three games, suggesting his offense is coming around again. The 24-year-old forward has maintained decent totals in shots and hits amid a rough patch on offense. He's up to 15 goals, 28 points (two on the power play), 148 shots, 180 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 61 appearances. Laferriere still has the time to push for his first 20-goal campaign.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
