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Alex Laferriere News: Three points on Broadway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Laferriere scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old winger produced his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24 in St. Louis, as he had a hand in goals just 28 seconds apart early in the second period before feeding Trevor Moore for an empty-netter late in the third. The power-play goal was Laferriere's second of the season, but both of them have come in March as he takes advantage of the absence of Kevin Fiala (lower leg). Over the last nine games, Laferriere has four goals and six points.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
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