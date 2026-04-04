Alex Laferriere News: Warming up at right time

Laferriere scored a goal Saturday in a 7-6 overtime win against Toronto.

Laferriere has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 games (29 shots). He's warming up at the right time. Laferriere's goal was the third in a span of 1:36 in the third that drove the Kings up 6-4. It was the winger's 19th goal of the season, which equals his career mark (2024-25). His 191 shots are just two from tying his high-water mark (193), also set last season.