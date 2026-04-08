Alex Lyon Injury: Battling lower-body injury
Lyon left Wednesday's morning skate due to a lower-body issue, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.
Head coach Lindy Ruff described Lyon's injury as a tweak, meaning it could be a short-term issue. Ruff also said that Lyon wasn't going to dress against the Rangers on Wednesday anyway, so his injury won't impact Buffalo's plans. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start, while Colten Ellis will be the understudy.
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