Alex Lyon Injury: Battling lower-body injury

Lyon left Wednesday's morning skate due to a lower-body issue, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.

Head coach Lindy Ruff described Lyon's injury as a tweak, meaning it could be a short-term issue. Ruff also said that Lyon wasn't going to dress against the Rangers on Wednesday anyway, so his injury won't impact Buffalo's plans. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start, while Colten Ellis will be the understudy.