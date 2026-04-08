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Alex Lyon Injury: Battling undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lyon isn't an option for Wednesday's road game against the Rangers due to an undisclosed injury, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Head coach Lindy Ruff described Lyon's injury as a tweak, so it might be a short-term issue. Ruff also said that Lyon wasn't scheduled to dress Wednesday anyway, so his injury won't influence Buffalo's plans against the Rangers. Either Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Colten Ellis will get the start, and the other will serve as the understudy.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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