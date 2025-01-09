Alex Lyon Injury: Considered day-to-day

Lyon (upper body) is considered day-to-day but may be able to get on the ice ahead of Friday's home game against Chicago, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon exited Tuesday's game against the Senators due to an upper-body injury, but he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence. Cam Talbot will start for the Red Wings against Chicago, while it's unclear whether Lyon will be able to serve as a backup. However, with Ville Husso also on the active roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lyon held out, at least as a precautionary measure.