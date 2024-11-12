Alex Lyon Injury: Could return during road trip

Lyon (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup in Pittsburgh but could return during Detroit's four-game road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon participated in Tuesday's practice and is getting close to returning to action. Cam Talbot will start against the Penguins, while Ville Husso will be the backup. The 31-year-old Lyon has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .916 save percentage through six appearances this season