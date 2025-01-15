Alex Lyon Injury: Joining road trip

Lyon (upper body) will travel with the Red Wings for their four-game road trip, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports Wednesday.

In addition to Lyon, the team will also have Ville Husso on the trip, so there is no clear indication when Lyon will be given the green light to play. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old Minnesota native was seeing the bulk of the minutes, appearing in seven of Detroit's 10 games while posting a 4-1-0 record and 2.66 GAA.