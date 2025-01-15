Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon Injury: Joining road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Lyon (upper body) will travel with the Red Wings for their four-game road trip, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports Wednesday.

In addition to Lyon, the team will also have Ville Husso on the trip, so there is no clear indication when Lyon will be given the green light to play. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old Minnesota native was seeing the bulk of the minutes, appearing in seven of Detroit's 10 games while posting a 4-1-0 record and 2.66 GAA.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
