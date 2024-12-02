Alex Lyon Injury: Moves to IR

Lyon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Lyon's placement on the IR list won't impact his timeline for a return. He won't be an option for Tuesday's road game against Boston and Thursday's road matchup versus Ottawa. The 31-year-old netminder has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .911 save percentage across nine appearances this season. With Lyon and Cam Talbot (lower body) unavailable, Sebastian Cossa will be the backup behind Ville Husso on Tuesday versus Boston.