Alex Lyon Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Lyon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Lyon's placement on the IR list won't impact his timeline for a return. He won't be an option for Tuesday's road game against Boston and Thursday's road matchup versus Ottawa. The 31-year-old netminder has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .911 save percentage across nine appearances this season. With Lyon and Cam Talbot (lower body) unavailable, Sebastian Cossa will be the backup behind Ville Husso on Tuesday versus Boston.

