Alex Lyon Injury: Nearing return

Lyon (upper body) participated in Detroit's morning skate but won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game versus San Jose, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon will miss his third straight game, but he's close to returning to the lineup. He has posted a record of 8-5-0 with one shutout, a 2.71 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Ville Husso will start against the Sharks on Tuesday, and Cam Talbot will be the backup.