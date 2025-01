Lyon (upper body) is unavailable for Thursday's road game against Florida.

Lyon is traveling with the team, so he might be close to returning, but for now Ville Husso will serve as Cam Talbot's understudy. Lyon has an 8-5-0 record, 2.71 GAA and .902 save percentage in 16 outings in 2024-25. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Tampa Bay.